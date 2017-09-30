Donald Trump will appear on Sean Hannity’s evening Fox News Channel show Hannity for an exclusive interview at Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, West Virginia on Wednesday, October 4th at 9PM/ET.

The interview will take place in front of an audience of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans. Host Sean Hannity and Trump will discuss tax reform, the economy, and news of the day. The audience will have the opportunity to ask President Trump questions after the interview, which will be taped prior to the primetime presentation.

Hannity previously interviewed Trump during the Republican primaries and after his inauguration. He also landed an interview with the first interview with Donald Trump Jr. after the New York Times reported that his meeting with a Russian lawyer. Hannity recently interviewed Steve Bannon, Bill O’Reilly, and Rush Limbaugh.