President Donald Trump will announce his decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today’s press briefing. That was a head-scratcher for reporters in the room who had been told by Trump himself shortly before Sanders’ presser that he would make a final DACA decision today or over the weekend, adding, “We love the Dreamers; we love everybody.”

Reporters tried to figure out if Trump saying he loves Dreamers is ominous, in much the same way they’ve learned that when Trump jokes that someone in his sphere has become super famous it signals they’re on their way out the door. Sanders provided no help to the dozen-ish media members who tried to squeeze some hint from her with questions on the subject. She just kept repeating she had nothing to say except “announcement coming Tuesday.” Except once when she added, “The President’s been very clear, he loves people” and wants to make sure he gets this one right. That sounded really ominous.

A Tuesday announcement gets it out of the way of Trump’s Saturday visit to Texas flood victims, and Sunday’s day of prayer, which he announced this morning.

Trump campaigned on scrapping DACA.