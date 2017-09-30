Hillary Clinton has Carmen Yulín Cruz’s back. “Don’t let anyone make you feel alone,” Clinton has tweeted. “We are with you and Puerto Rico.”

Clinton’s tweet came just about 45 minutes after Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of the San Juan Mayor. Said Trump: “Results of recovery efforts will speak louder” than her “complaints.” His latest salvo – his 16th tweet of the day from his New Jersey golf resort – comes after hours of intense backlash to his morning tweets lambasting the outspoken mayor.

“Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints of San Juan Mayor,” Trump tweeted at 4:37 pm ET. “Doing everything we can to help great people of PR!” (See it below.)

Trump was doing some late-in-the-day twitter diplomacy by telling “the people of Puerto Rico” to “not believe the Fake News!”

“FakeNews critics are working overtime,” Trump tweeted this afternoon, “but we’re getting great marks from the people that truly matter!” The president also has started hashtagging his tweets with #PRStrong and a Puerto Rican flag.

After his string of early-morning tweets lambasting Cruz for “poor leadership” and being “nasty to Trump,” the president let loose with another Puerto Rico-centric volley, appealing directly to “the people” and praising Puerto Rico’s governor Ricardo Rossello as “a great guy.”

“Thank you Ricky!,” Trump tweeted.

The president also thanked Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon and U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp “who stated that #FEMA and Military are doing a GREAT job!”

The afternoon tweets capped a day of intense and harsh criticism directed towards Trump. His name-dropping of Mapp, Gonzalez-Colon and Rossello pointedly excluded Cruz, who has become the very public face of widespread dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the hurricane-ravaged island.

Earlier, Cruz responded to Trump’s morning tweets thusly:

The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our "true colors". We cannot be distracted by anything else. pic.twitter.com/7PAINk19xM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 30, 2017

Trump’s tweets:

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, is a great guy and leader who is really working hard. Thank you Ricky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Just spoke to Governor Kenneth Mapp of the U.S. Virgin Islands who stated that #FEMA and Military are doing a GREAT job! Thank you Governor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon of Puerto Rico has been wonderful to deal with and a great representative of the people. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

To the people of Puerto Rico:

Do not believe the #FakeNews!#PRStrong🇵🇷 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

My Administration, Governor @RicardoRossello, and many others are working together to help the people of Puerto Rico in every way… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

……#FakeNews critics are working overtime, but we're getting great marks from the people that truly matter! #PRStrong🇵🇷 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

We must all be united in offering assistance to everyone suffering in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the wake of this terrible disaster. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017