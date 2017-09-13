President Donald Trump is playing host to Dems Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi at dinner tonight, to talk about tax reform and other legislation, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today’s press briefing, describing it as proof positive “this president has done more for bipartisanship in the last eight days than Obama did in the last eight years.”

When the gathering of reporters – one of whom noted Trump previously referred to Schumer and Peliso as “clown” and “loser,” respectively – asked why Trump had not also invited House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to the dinner, so that the GOP was repped at the table, Sanders replied, looking-over-her-lorgnette-ily: “You keep trying to distort this into a bad thing.”

“You’ve got the leader of the Republican Party sitting at the table… anybody who thinks the Republican viewpoint isn’t being represented is completely misunderstanding that the president is the leader of the Republican Party.”

Trump recently was thrilled with his great headlines after brokering a Dem Debt Deal with Schumer and Pelosi, raising the debt ceiling through December and funding hurricane Irma relief. Republican leaders weren’t so happy they’d been thwarted.

One reporter noted several Dems who are considered 2020 material have jumped on to the Sen.Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health care bandwagon. Sarah Huckabee Sanders scoffed both Trump and “the majority of the country” know this is a “horrible idea.”

“I can’t think of anything worse than the government getting more involved in our health care,” she said.

“America doesn’t support it or Bernie Sanders would be sitting in the Oval Office right now,” Sanders snarked. No one mentioned polling showing the majority of people now are against Trumpcare proposals in both the Senate and the House, once they’d learned how many people would lose their healthcare under both those plans.

Talk turned to Congress’s resolution condemning neo-Nazis, KKK and other white supremacists, which comes in the wake of those groups’ rally in Charlottesville, and outrage over Trump’s suggestion there had been very fine people on both sides of that confrontation. Trump “absolutely” will sign the resolution, Sanders said.