Donald Trump took a break from his tweets about the NFL and the NBA to continue his dragging of North Korea. He first mentioned Iran’s test-firing of a ballistic missile and then goes on to complain about how they are working with North Korea. He punctuated the tweet with “Not much of an agreement we have!”

Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel.They are also working with North Korea.Not much of an agreement we have! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

He continued his “little rocket man” slam of Kim Jong Un saying, “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at the U.N.” He added, “If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

It seems as though Trump isn’t backing down from this war of words/slap-fight with Kim Jong Un. These tweets come after a number of rants about the North Korean leader including an instance where he called him a “madman” and another where he chastised the country saying that it is “behaving badly and it has got to stop.”