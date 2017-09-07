President Donald Trump left open the teensiest sliver of a possibility he just might accept some nuclear ambitions on North Korea’s part, declining to say he absolutely would not tolerate a “nuclear-ized”-but-contained North Korea.

“Military action is certainly an option, ” Trump said, when asked if would use military action to keep Kim Jong-un from having nukes, saying it would depend on the details and facts. “Is it inevitable? Nothing’s inevitable.”

He added: “I would prefer not going the route of the military, but it’s certainly something that could happen. If we do use it, it will be a sad day for North Korea,” sounding downright diplomatic compared to Fire-and-Fury Trump talk about North Korea at his New Jersey golf club a few months ago. Trump this time was talking at a White House presser with Kuwait ruler Amir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Pressed again for an answer in re whether he would consider it “acceptable” for North Korea to be nuclear-ized if contained, Trump snapped at CBS’ Major Garrett: “I’m not negotiating with you. I don’t put my negotiations on the table, unlike past administrations. I can tell you North Korea is behaving badly, and it has got to stop.”