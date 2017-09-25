After an exhausting weekend in which he went to war with the NFL, President Donald Trump got up bright and early Monday morning to continue his ceaseless efforts on behalf of his base.

Trump kicked off the day with a recap of the weekend’s plot points, for those in need of catching up. “So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country and our Flag – they said it loud and clear!” Trump tweeted, in reference to NASCAR bigwigs who have promised to sack employees participating in the protest.

“Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total),” Trump said of Sunday’s NFL player kneeling during anthem. ” These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!”

In another tweet, Trump insisted, “The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!”

And he tweeted hastag #StandForOurAnthem.

But it’s NBC sportscaster Bob Costas who is trending on Twitter worldwide this morning, after telling CNN’s New Day, “There’s almost no one in the NFL who wants to support or rationalize the tone and content of President Trump’s remarks. “

“Part of what’s happened is that sports and patriotism and the flag have been conflated to such an extent that people can’t separate out any nuance,” Costas said. “If you go to see Hamilton, which is about the founding of the republic, no one says, ‘Wait a minute, don’t raise the curtain until we hear the national anthem’.”

At his latest campaign rally, Trump told fans he’ love to see NFL owners say “get that son of a bitch off the field right now….He’s fired!” next time an NFL player kneels during the National Anthem performance. Our TV Ratings Forecaster In Chief urged viewers to boycott, and forecast the lousy Nielsen ratings for Sunday’s games.

In response to Trump’s rhetoric, many more players kneeled during anthem at games on Sunday. And, even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell denounced POTUS’ comment. “When you have lost the moral high ground to Roger Goodell something is horribly wrong,” HBO’s late-night star John Oliver observed Sunday Night.

Trump, who appears not to have watched Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, went to bed claiming victory.

