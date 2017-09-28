Donald Trump’s interview with Fox & Friends about his new tax plan aired this morning.

But first, NFL:

“It is an important issue. It’s not a distraction at all,” Trump insisted of his muscular tweeting and speechifying against NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem. POTUS is sensitive about that, what with non-Fox News Channel media outlets tallying the number of times he tweeted about his war with NFL player vs. his plans to help hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico: 24 and 4, respectively, Friday through Tuesday, according to published tallies.

“The world has picked it up,” Trump crowed of the debate, taking a victory lap for his latest media distraction (and the number of NFL players taking a knee during the anthem) since last Friday when he urged team owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who kneels during the anthem.

“Guess what? Most people agree with me,” Trump said.

A couple of team-owning pals, he said, told him they have to “do something”.

“I think they’re afraid of their players, you want to know the truth. And I think it’s disgraceful,” POTUS scoffed.

“The NFL cannot disrespect our country. They cannot disrespect our flag or our national anthem. And they can’t have people sitting down or kneeling down during our national anthem.”

“They can stop it,” he said of the league. “They have rules for everything: You can’t dance in the end zone. You can’t wear the pink socks, relative to breast cancer…They have rules for everything.”