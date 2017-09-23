Donald Trump Doubles Down On NFL Stance: Kneelers Should Be Fired

President Donald Trump says “making millions of dollars” in the NFL or any other league is a privilege: Stand for the National Anthem or be fired.

His Constitutionally-challenged opinion, complete with his reality-show catchphrase, comes as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell lambasted Trump’s earlier comments on the matter “divisive,” and LeBron James tweeted that the president is a “bum.”

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

Trump, who did indeed own a football team once – the New Jersey Generals, players in the 1980s failed, blink-and-miss-it United States Football League – was perhaps fired up by Fox News’ extensive coverage of the kneeling brouhaha. He hasn’t yet said whether players not making millions should be allowed freedom of expression.

