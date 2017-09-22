President Donald Trump this morning took a Twitter break from playing nuclear chicken with “Rocket Man”…
…and self-congratulation:
…to deride the scrutiny of ads on Facebook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced hours earlier his company found a suspected Russian operation spent about $100K on political ads from summer of ’15 to ’17. Triggering Trump’s tweets, Zuckerberg said he will turn over to Congress the thousands of ads possibly linked to Russia’s effort to meddle in last year’s presidential election – or, as Trump calls it “The Russia Hoax.” Zuckerberg also shared some of his company’s plans to thwart such rannygazoo when Trump runs for re-election.
Trump’s tweets: