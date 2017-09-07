Setting the stage for tonight’s late-night monologues, Donald Trump Jr. today declared he’d actually met with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton during the presidential election in order to determine Clinton’s fitness for office. President Donald Trump’s son gave this latest explanation for the meeting in a statement to Senate Intel Committee, whose staffers grilled him behind closed doors today for more than five hours.

When contacted by music producer Rob Goldstone, asking if he was interested in meeting with the lawyer and getting the dirt Trump Jr. had emailed back “I love it.” In his statement, Junior says that’s just his way of talking.

In his statement, first obtained by NYT, Junior told Senate Intel Committee staffers, of the Trump Tower meeting:

“To the extent they had information concerning the fitness, character, or qualifications of a presidential candidate, I believed that I should at least hear them out. Depending on what, if any, information they had, I could then consult with counsel to make an informed decision as to whether to give it further consideration.”

In the first-of-many explanations, Junior dismissed the meeting, also attended by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign manager Paul Manafort, as a sit-down to discuss U.S. adoption policy.