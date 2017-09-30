Refresh for updates President Donald Trump’s self-pitying, finger-pointing series of tweets this morning accusing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz of “poor leadership” and being “nasty to Trump” have drawn even harsher-than-usual criticism from Beltway pundits and Hollywood/New York celebrities.
“Poor leadership would be hiding at a country club golfing while fellow Americans are suffering and dying,” tweeted Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough. Hamilton playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, in one of a string of tweets, said, “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. “No long lines for you.” (See the tweets below.)
Trump’s latest tweet from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, came this afternoon as criticism to his earlier messages mounted: “Despite the Fake News Media in conjunction with the Dems, an amazing job is being done in Puerto Rico. Great people!”
The president began the morning castigating Cruz and others on the hurricane-devastated island who “want everything to be done for them.”
Here is a sampling of the responses to Trump:
Responding to Trump’s tweet that his “thoughts are with all those observing Yom Kippur,” Seth Rogen posted: