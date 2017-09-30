Refresh for updates President Donald Trump’s self-pitying, finger-pointing series of tweets this morning accusing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz of “poor leadership” and being “nasty to Trump” have drawn even harsher-than-usual criticism from Beltway pundits and Hollywood/New York celebrities.

“Poor leadership would be hiding at a country club golfing while fellow Americans are suffering and dying,” tweeted Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough. Hamilton playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, in one of a string of tweets, said, “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. “No long lines for you.” (See the tweets below.)

Trump’s latest tweet from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, came this afternoon as criticism to his earlier messages mounted: “Despite the Fake News Media in conjunction with the Dems, an amazing job is being done in Puerto Rico. Great people!”

The president began the morning castigating Cruz and others on the hurricane-devastated island who “want everything to be done for them.”

Here is a sampling of the responses to Trump:

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Poor leadership would be hiding at a country club golfing while fellow Americans are suffering and dying. She's not doing that. You are. https://t.co/N4wJg5nrGQ — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2017

Human beings don’t want to hear this bullshit, Trump. Human beings want to know how they can help Puerto Rico. https://t.co/suqpmvFRQz — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 30, 2017

Responding to Trump’s tweet that his “thoughts are with all those observing Yom Kippur,” Seth Rogen posted:

The Jews don't need your stupid thoughts, go help Puerto Rico. https://t.co/il9CPO1xhO — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 29, 2017

I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

Trump would not condemn Nazis. He is NOW condemning the victims in Puerto Rico. He is a racist psychopath. pic.twitter.com/QpTCUWQkgR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 30, 2017

Trump complains the folks in Puerto Rico want “everything done for them”—as he pushes a button in the Oval Office to order a Diet Coke. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2017

Puerto Rico governor is no a fool. Of course he slathers @POTUS with compliments. Look at how Trump reacts to criticism from San Juan Mayor. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 30, 2017

Trump doesn’t get it on Puerto Rico. He just proved it by lashing out at San Juan’s mayor. – The Washington Post https://t.co/rzBcbFVwqJ — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) September 30, 2017

First the President attacks an American hero fighting for his life, now he attacks AMERICANS suffering through 2017's Katrina. #hesnotfit — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) September 30, 2017

.@TheSimpsons Trump cabinet flies everywhere but Puerto Rico. — Al Jean (@AlJean) September 30, 2017

Cholera. In a US territory. Among US citizens. In the 21st century. Heckuva job, Trumpie. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 30, 2017