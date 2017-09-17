Donald Trump this morning re-tweeted a GIF (from a Twitterer who calls himself “fuctupmind”) in which Hillary Clinton is struck to the ground by the president’s errant golf ball.

The visually manipulated (i.e., fake) GIF (see it below) shows Trump swinging a golf club, then cuts to Clinton being struck in the back by a ball as she boards an airplane and stumbles.

Despite a separate presidential tweet this morning proclaiming that he had “Important meetings and calls scheduled for today,” Trump still found a few moments to retweet the hit-in-the-back GIF. He also tweeted that he “spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!”

No word on whether the South Korean president got the Elton John reference.

Over the course of Saturday and early Sunday, Trump uncorked 17 tweets and re-tweets, hardly the social media cool-down some predicted when John Kelly took over as his chief of staff over the summer.

The latest messages, especially the attempt at Three Stooges slapstick, didn’t go over well with some pundits. “What’s your plan, little boy?,” Keith Olbermann tweeted. “Hit Kim Jong-Un in the back of the head with a golf ball?”

Neo-con David Frum noted, “When Kathy Griffin fantasized about doing violence to him, Trump demanded the whole nation share his outrage. Most did. And now…”

On the other side of the political spectrum, Mother Jones’ David Corn tweeted a simple “You are what you retweet.”

Here are the tweets, retweets and responses…

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

When Kathy Griffin fantasized about doing violence to him, Trump demanded the whole nation share his outrage. Most did. And now … https://t.co/ypD9OIFniS — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 17, 2017

You are what you retweet. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 17, 2017