Donald Trump’s Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke may wish she had not called the government’s response to hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico a “really a good news story” in terms of reaching victims” and “limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane.”

Related
Donald Trump Tweets "Big Decisions" Ahead In Cost Of Rebuilding Puerto Rico

Duke’s Thursday afternoon remark to reporters at the White House is shaping up as the Trump administration’s “Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job” moment, as cable news networks replay the clip and Puerto Rican officials react in horror.

“Damn it, this is not a good news story. This is a people-are-dying story,” Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, in San Juan, spit back after CNN played the clip of Duke’s remarks. “This is a life or death story.”

“Maybe from where she’s standing it’s a good news story,” Cruz scoffed. “When you’re drinking from a creek, it’s not a good news story. When you don’t have food for a baby, it’s not a good news story. This is a story of a devastation that continues to worsen. Because people are not getting food or water.”