Donald Trump’s Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke may wish she had not called the government’s response to hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico a “really a good news story” in terms of reaching victims” and “limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane.”

Duke’s Thursday afternoon remark to reporters at the White House is shaping up as the Trump administration’s “Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job” moment, as cable news networks replay the clip and Puerto Rican officials react in horror.

“Damn it, this is not a good news story. This is a people-are-dying story,” Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, in San Juan, spit back after CNN played the clip of Duke’s remarks. “This is a life or death story.”

“Maybe from where she’s standing it’s a good news story,” Cruz scoffed. “When you’re drinking from a creek, it’s not a good news story. When you don’t have food for a baby, it’s not a good news story. This is a story of a devastation that continues to worsen. Because people are not getting food or water.”