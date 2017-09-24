Update 3:25 pm Trump just tweeted about sports again. “Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!”

Previous President Donald Trump has reiterated to reporters his fire-or-suspend stance on NFL kneelers, but made a point of noting he “was not watching the games today, believe me, I was doing other things.”

“But I watched a little bit,” Trump continued, according to press pool reports, “and I will say that there was tremendous solidarity for our flag and for our country.”

Trump, speaking to reporters on a New Jersey tarmac before boarding Air Force One, was asked for a reaction to the statement by New England Patriots owner (and Trump supporter) Robert Kraft about being “disappointed” by Trump’s recent comments.

“I like Bob very much, we’re friends — he gave me a Super Bowl ring a month ago, right? — so he’s a good friend of mine, and I want him to do what he wants to do, but we have a great country, we have great people representing our country, especially our soldiers, our first responders, and they should be treated with respect, and when you get on your knee and you don’t respect the American flag or the anthem, that’s not being treated with respect.”

Asked a reporter: “Are you inflaming racial tensions, sir?”

“This has nothing to do with race,” Trump said. “I never said anything about race. This has nothing to do with race or anything else. This has to do with respect for our country and respect for our flag.”

