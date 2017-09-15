Donald Trump this morning took to Twitter to demand ESPN “apologize for untruth,” saying the Disney-owned sports network “is paying a really big price for its politics” and claiming viewers are dumping the network in “RECORD” numbers.

It appears to be a reference to ESPN host Jemele Hill’s recent Twitter tirade in which she called Trump a “white supremacist.”

The White House already had blasted her remarks as a “fireable offense.” But this morning’s Trump tweet clears up the uncertainty of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who, on Wednesday, had said “I’m not sure if he’s aware of the tweets.”

Trump’s anti-ESPN tweet was enveloped in a slew of tweets this morning in the wake of a blast on a London Underground train that police are calling a terrorist incident. Trump used the attack as a chance to again tout his travel ban and mock those who oppose it, to reveal information Scotland Yard might have preferred he keep under wraps, to pacify supporters outraged about his possible DACA deal with Dems, and to mock former President Barack Obama with whom Trump is obsessed.

Here is his morning’s Trump output:

CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years.Must be proactive & nasty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

On the ESPN front, the sports network already had issued a statement about Hill’s remarks, days earlier:

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

The Disney-owned network has not suspended Hill, who co-hosts SportsCenter.

Sanders, from her White House podium, already had said Hill should be fired for her tweets, when asked if Trump was aware of them.

Sanders responded, “I’m not sure if he’s aware” of the tweets, adding, “but I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

It seemed a bit much to swallow that Trump was not aware of Hill’s tweets, given that Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly time-slot replacement Tucker Carlson had feasted on them Tuesday night. Hill’s tweets were Tucker’s lead story, saying at the top of that night’s show: “You probably thought ESPN stood for Entertainment and Sports Programming Network. Increasingly it looks like Endless Stupid Political Nagging” and sounds more “like the sociology department at Bennington College.”

Fox owns a competing sports network.

In Hill’s series of tweets Monday evening, the sportscaster also said Trump’s rise was “the direct result of white supremacy,” which Sanders called “one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make.”