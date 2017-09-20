It took him a while, but Donald Trump finally decided to throw in his two cents about this year’s Emmys, which had a fair share of criticism of the former Celebrity Apprentice host. The tweet comes nearly two days after the ceremony and suggests that he waited until after his UN speech to weigh in on the Emmy Awards. Speculation was that he would not be allowed to tweet about Emmys to not to distract from his UN appearances.

I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Trump was kind of enough to give his condolences about this year’s viewership, which was quite low. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards garnered 11.38 million viewers, which was nearly even with last year’s show on ABC, which was the all-time low. The 2016 show was down 5% from the 2015 show, which was the previous low.

Last night’s ceremony saw plenty of jabs at Trump. After winning for Best Actor in a Comedy, Donald Glover, thanked not only his loved ones and the city of Atlanta itself, but, more surprisingly, President Donald Trump, “for making black people number one on the most oppressed list.” “He’s the reason I’m probably up here,” Glover said.

Alec Baldwin, who won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work as Trump on Saturday Night Live, accepted his trophy and joked, “At long last, here, Mr. President, is your Emmy.” While Lily Tomlin, while on stage with her fellow 9 to 5‘ers Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda, referred to him as a “sexist, egotist, lying hypocritical bigot.”