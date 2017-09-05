As promised, President Donald Trump this morning will announce he is ending President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – DACA. Trump’s decision delays enforcement for six months, dumping it in Congress’s lap; now it’s up to that dysfunctional group to put something else in place to help those people who were brought to this country by their parents, without documentation, as young children.

Technically, Trump is not making the announcement; Attorney General Jeff Sessions drew the short straw and gets to pull the trigger:

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

While running for POTUS, Trump promised his base he would scrub DACA; more recently he’s taken a different script and playing a more DREAMer-loving character, as some of his party’s top dogs, and business leaders, have urged him to assume that role. This morning, however, he was back to Base-Baiting Trump:

Make no mistake, we are going to put the interest of AMERICAN CITIZENS FIRST! The forgotten men & women will no longer be forgotten. — The Trump Train (@The_Trump_Train) September 5, 2017

In other Trump Twitter news, POTUS announced this morning he will allow South Korea and Japan to buy a “substantially increased amount” of “highly sophisticated military equipment” in the wake of North Korea’s alleged hydrogen-bomb test last week: