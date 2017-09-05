As promised, President Donald Trump this morning will announce he is ending President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – DACA. Trump’s decision delays enforcement for six months, dumping it in Congress’s lap; now it’s up to that dysfunctional group to put something else in place to help those people who were brought to this country by their parents, without documentation, as young children.
Technically, Trump is not making the announcement; Attorney General Jeff Sessions drew the short straw and gets to pull the trigger:
While running for POTUS, Trump promised his base he would scrub DACA; more recently he’s taken a different script and playing a more DREAMer-loving character, as some of his party’s top dogs, and business leaders, have urged him to assume that role. This morning, however, he was back to Base-Baiting Trump:
In other Trump Twitter news, POTUS announced this morning he will allow South Korea and Japan to buy a “substantially increased amount” of “highly sophisticated military equipment” in the wake of North Korea’s alleged hydrogen-bomb test last week:
North Korea will continue to blackmail the USA and will eventually attack.
So now he wants this to be laid on Congress and then claim he had nothing to do with it when Congress doesn’t do what he says. What a buffoon. Putting American citizens first huh? is that what he did as a businessman? Nope and he still isn’t, he is just hiding behind MAGA so he can claim he isn’t a racist pig. FYI Trump if DACA should end you are going to find a lot of jobs unfilled because the American citizens you want to put first WONT touch the jobs you claim immigrants are ” taking” from them. What a con job he is claiming to ” love” people and then kicking them out. Also one last memo to Trump and I believe he still doesn’t understand this; your brethren to the South( Mexico) and brethren to the north( Canada) ARENT THREATS!!!! to the USA. A little country called North Korea is and he wont do anything about them until after NORTH KOREA attacks us. What an utter and complete joke this man is and he is ruining this country not making us great again
Good. Enough said.
These are the ‘bad hombres?’
We don’t want these criminals in OUR country!