“American forces are relentlessly pursuing and destroying the enemies all civilized people — these are horrible, horrible enemies. Enemies like we’ve never seen before,” President Donald Trump Trump said today at the Pentagon as he commemorated the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, D.C. and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

“This is an occasion that is extraordinary. And it will always be extraordinary. Horror and anguish were seared into our minds forever,” Trump said at the Pentagon ceremony led by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford.

“The terrorists who attacked us thought they could incite fear and weaken our spirit,” Trump said. “But America cannot be intimidated. We are making plain to these savage killers that there is no dark corner beyond our reach. No sanctuary beyond our grasp. And nowhere to hide anywhere on this very large earth.”

In the past, before running for POTUS, Trump marked the occasion by tweeting, “I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” Trump also previously boasted he’d predicted the attack in his book “The America We Deserve.”

And, one year ago today, candidate Trump attended the 15th 9/11 anniversary ceremony in lower Manhattan, also attended by Dem candidate Hillary Clinton. Clinton left suddenly and was videotaped staggering as she was being assisted into a van, revealing later she had been diagnosed with pneumonia days earlier. Trump’s campaign revved up claims Clinton was physically unfit to serve as POTUS.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence today spoke at the 911 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He thanked those killed on United Flight 93 for having “looked evil squarely in the eye” and taken steps that brought down their plane in order to prevent a plan to crash it into the U.S. Capitol building.

“Because of the heroes on Flight 93, I and many others were able to return home from the U.S. Capitol that day,” said Pence, who was a first-term congressman in ’01.

“For me, it’s personal. And I speak on behalf of a grateful nation, but thank you for giving me the privilege of speaking on behalf of my little family as well.”