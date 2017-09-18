Picking up his second Emmy of the night for Atlanta—the FX comedy series which he created, and in which he stars—Donald Glover thanked not only his loved ones and the city of Atlanta itself, but more surprisingly, President Donald Trump, “for making black people number one on the most oppressed list.” “He’s the reason I’m probably up here,” Glover said. While unable to unseat perennial Emmys favorite beat in the Outstanding Comedy Series category tonight, Glover has had a banner night out of the Microsoft Theater, winning earlier for his directing of episode “B.A.N.”

Glover is only the second black actor ever to win in the category, following Robert Guillaume’s 1985 win for his portrayal of the titular Benson DuBois in ABC sitcom Benson. Following up on wins at the Golden Globes, WGA Awards and Critics Choice Television Awards, the Atlanta star beat out fierce competition in the Comedy category, including Transparent Emmy perennial Jeffrey Tambor, Master of None co-creator Aziz Ansari and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson. In Atlanta, Glover portrays Earnest ‘Earn’ Marks, the manager to his rapper cousin, Paper Boi, who endeavors to build a music career in the titular city while managing a sometimes-complicated family life.

With major upcoming turns as fan favorite character Lando Calrissian in the Untitled Han Solo Film—taken over by director Ron Howard following the ousting of Phil Lord and Chris Miller—and Simba in The Lion King, Glover has also known for roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dan Harmon’s Community and Magic Mike XXL. Undoubtedly, Glover will be fielding plenty of questions about Star Wars in the press room tonight.

Starring Glover, Brian Tyree Henry (an Emmy nominee for a guest spot on This Is Us), Lakeith Stanfield (Crown Heights, Get Out) and Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Atlanta will be back for a second season on FX in 2018.