Cassandra Freeman has signed with Don Buchwald & Associates for theatrical representation and One Entertainment for management. The actress, who starred as Wanda Durant in the Lifetime movie The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story, recently guest starred on FX’s Donald Glover comedy Atlanta and recurred on the Netflix/Marvel’s Luke Cage. Other credits include Inside Man with Denzel Washington, Chris Rock’s I Think I Love My Wife, and Sundance fest film Blue Caprice. She’s also appeared in CBS’s Blue Bloods, ABC’s Conviction and VH1’s Single Ladies.

Courtesy of EMRMedia

Indian actress Lakshmi Devy has inked with Hollywood-based international management firm Bohemia Group for global representation. The newcomer, who grew up in Kerala, India, has appeared in India-based films like Masala Padam, Cinema Company, and Nil Gavani Sellathey. Lakshmi, who just launched her own production company, FiDi Talkies LLC, has also starred in numerous national commercials and recently relocated to New York City to continue her international acting career.