Dominic Monaghan and Will Patton have been set to star in Radioflash, an indie survival thriller from writer-director Ben McPherson. The pic is set at the height of the digital age in the year 2020, when day-to-day life is fully automated and connected through a vast network of wires and cables circling the globe. When a nuclear device causes an electromagnetic pulse that kills power to more than 200 million people, a teenage girl (Brighton Sharbino) must help lead her family to survival in a dark new world. Monaghan will play the teenager’s father; Patton is an ex-government spook who lives in a mountain hideout equipped for going off the grid. Monaghan, whose credits include the Lord of the Rings trilogy and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, is repped by APA, UK Agents and Morris Yorn. Patton, up next in Boaz Yakin’s Boarding School, is with APA and Grand View Management.

Augie Duke (Bad Kids Go To Hell) and Michael Reed (Chupacabra Territory) have been cast in the horror thriller 6:45, a reteam of Dark Ride scribe Robert Dean Klein and director Craig Singer. The plot centers on a couple on an isolated romantic getaway who find they are reliving the same day over and over again — a nightmare that ends in their murders — only to awake every day at 6:45 AM. The pic produced by Singer and Cameron Eldred is aiming for a February 2018 production start on the Jersey Shore.