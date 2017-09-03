The Specialty box office had a good number of competing newcomers this Labor Day Weekend, but two titles did especially well as of Sunday. PBS Distribution’s Sundance documentary Dolores came in with the weekend’s best per theater average, though in just one location at $14,125, while IFC Films’ Viceroy’s House took in $44,736 in four theaters. Pantelion/Lionsgate’s Do It Like an Hombre bowed in 382 locations grossing $1.25M in the three-day. Other openers included Tulip Fever (765 theaters, $1,214,602); Valley of Bones (300 theaters, $101,962); The Vault (11 theaters, $4,700); A Boy Called Po (10 theaters, $1,675). Neon added runs for Beach Rats, holding fine with $44,607 from 8 runs Friday to Sunday. Oscilloscope added two locations for Polina in its second frame grossing $22K, while the 3D re-mastered Terminator 2: Judgment Day shed theaters in its second weekend, grossing $166,688.
NEW RELEASES
A Boy Called Po (Freestyle Releasing) NEW [10 Theaters] Weekend $1,675, Average $168
Do It Like An Hombre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) NEW [382 Theaters] Weekend $1,125,000 (4-day estimate: $1,400,000), Average $2,945 (4-day Average: $3,665)
Dolores (PBS Distribution) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $14,125
I Do… Until I Don’t (The Film Arcade) NEW [165 Theaters] Weekend $177,692 (4-day estimate: $234,259), Average $1,077 (4-day Average: $1,420)
Tulip Fever (The Weinstein Company) NEW [765 Theaters] Weekend $1,214,602, Average $1,588
The Vault (FilmRise Releasing) NEW [11 Theaters] Weekend $4,700, Average $427
Valley of Bones (Smith Global Media) NEW [300 Theaters] Weekend $101,962, Average $340
Viceroy’s House (IFC Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $44,736, Average $11,184
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Beach Rats (Neon) Week 2 [8 Theaters] Weekend $44,607 (4-day estimate: $56,312), Average $5,576 (4-day Average $7,039), Cume $125,139
A Gentleman (Fox International Productions) Week 2 [130 Theaters] Weekend $90,000, Average $692, Cume $365,075
Polina (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $22,000, Average $5,500, Cume $43,626
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D (Distrib Films US) Week 2 [288 Theaters] Weekend $166,688, Average $580, Cume $920,500
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) Week 3 [11 Theaters] Weekend $31,292 (4-day estimate: $40,392), Average $2,845 (4-day Average $3,672), Cume $65,482
Crown Heights (Amazon Studios/IFC Films) Week 3 [55 Theaters] Weekend $1,150, Average $21, Cume $147,250
Gook (Samuel Goldwyn Films) Week 3 [27 Theaters] Weekend $46,244, Average $1,713, Cume $180,602
Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) Week 3 [12 Theaters] Weekend $25,000, Average $2,083, Cume $91,490
Patti Cake$ (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [1,068 Theaters] Weekend $250,000 (4-day estimate: 315,000), Average $1,068 (4-day Average $1,06, Cume $603,276
Good Time (A24) Week 4 [635 Theaters] Weekend $312,039 (4-day estimate: $401,650), Average $491 (4-day Average: $633), Cume $1,715,252
Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 4 [625 Theaters] Weekend $605,353 (4-day estimate: $752,352), Average $969 (4-day Average $1,204), Cume $2,462,498
The Only Living Boy In New York (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [135 Theaters] Weekend $59,290, Average $439, Cume $555,832
The Trip To Spain (IFC Films) Week 4 [140 Theaters] Weekend $224,000, Average $1,600, Cume $546,532
Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 5 [29 Theaters] Weekend $106,070, Average $358, Cume $375,000
We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (Purdie Distribution) Week 5 [11 Theaters] Weekend $5,531, Average $503, Cume $100,824
Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 5 [2,602 Theaters] Weekend $5,863,074, Average $2,253, Cume $18,285,511
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (Paramount Pictures/Participant Media) Week 6 [80 Theaters] Weekend $57,000 (4-day estimate $75,000), Average $712 (4-day Average $937, Cume $3,470,000
Menashe (A24) Week 6 [126 Theaters] Weekend $201,802 (4-day estimate: 272,123), Average $1,602 (4-day Average $2,160), Cume $1,321,097
The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 10 [20 Theaters] Weekend $24,350, Average $1,218, Cume $1,588,705
The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 11 [1,270 Theaters] Weekend $1,375,000 (4-day estimate: 1,750,111), Average $1,083 (4-day Average: 1,378), Cume $41,305,570
Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 12 [18 Theaters] Weekend $24,000, Average $1,333, Cume $571,116
Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [106 Theaters] Weekend $82,129, Average $775, Cume $5,909,837
Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 14 [10 Theaters] Weekend $3,914, Average $391, Cume $388,874
