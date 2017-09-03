The Specialty box office had a good number of competing newcomers this Labor Day Weekend, but two titles did especially well as of Sunday. PBS Distribution’s Sundance documentary Dolores came in with the weekend’s best per theater average, though in just one location at $14,125, while IFC Films’ Viceroy’s House took in $44,736 in four theaters. Pantelion/Lionsgate’s Do It Like an Hombre bowed in 382 locations grossing $1.25M in the three-day. Other openers included Tulip Fever (765 theaters, $1,214,602); Valley of Bones (300 theaters, $101,962); The Vault (11 theaters, $4,700); A Boy Called Po (10 theaters, $1,675). Neon added runs for Beach Rats, holding fine with $44,607 from 8 runs Friday to Sunday. Oscilloscope added two locations for Polina in its second frame grossing $22K, while the 3D re-mastered Terminator 2: Judgment Day shed theaters in its second weekend, grossing $166,688.

NEW RELEASES

A Boy Called Po (Freestyle Releasing) NEW [10 Theaters] Weekend $1,675, Average $168

Do It Like An Hombre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) NEW [382 Theaters] Weekend $1,125,000 (4-day estimate: $1,400,000), Average $2,945 (4-day Average: $3,665)

Dolores (PBS Distribution) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $14,125

I Do… Until I Don’t (The Film Arcade) NEW [165 Theaters] Weekend $177,692 (4-day estimate: $234,259), Average $1,077 (4-day Average: $1,420)

Tulip Fever (The Weinstein Company) NEW [765 Theaters] Weekend $1,214,602, Average $1,588

The Vault (FilmRise Releasing) NEW [11 Theaters] Weekend $4,700, Average $427

Valley of Bones (Smith Global Media) NEW [300 Theaters] Weekend $101,962, Average $340

Viceroy’s House (IFC Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $44,736, Average $11,184

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Beach Rats (Neon) Week 2 [8 Theaters] Weekend $44,607 (4-day estimate: $56,312), Average $5,576 (4-day Average $7,039), Cume $125,139

A Gentleman (Fox International Productions) Week 2 [130 Theaters] Weekend $90,000, Average $692, Cume $365,075

Polina (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $22,000, Average $5,500, Cume $43,626

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D (Distrib Films US) Week 2 [288 Theaters] Weekend $166,688, Average $580, Cume $920,500

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) Week 3 [11 Theaters] Weekend $31,292 (4-day estimate: $40,392), Average $2,845 (4-day Average $3,672), Cume $65,482

Crown Heights (Amazon Studios/IFC Films) Week 3 [55 Theaters] Weekend $1,150, Average $21, Cume $147,250

Gook (Samuel Goldwyn Films) Week 3 [27 Theaters] Weekend $46,244, Average $1,713, Cume $180,602

Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) Week 3 [12 Theaters] Weekend $25,000, Average $2,083, Cume $91,490

Patti Cake$ (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [1,068 Theaters] Weekend $250,000 (4-day estimate: 315,000), Average $1,068 (4-day Average $1,06, Cume $603,276

Good Time (A24) Week 4 [635 Theaters] Weekend $312,039 (4-day estimate: $401,650), Average $491 (4-day Average: $633), Cume $1,715,252

Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 4 [625 Theaters] Weekend $605,353 (4-day estimate: $752,352), Average $969 (4-day Average $1,204), Cume $2,462,498

The Only Living Boy In New York (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [135 Theaters] Weekend $59,290, Average $439, Cume $555,832

The Trip To Spain (IFC Films) Week 4 [140 Theaters] Weekend $224,000, Average $1,600, Cume $546,532

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 5 [29 Theaters] Weekend $106,070, Average $358, Cume $375,000

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (Purdie Distribution) Week 5 [11 Theaters] Weekend $5,531, Average $503, Cume $100,824

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 5 [2,602 Theaters] Weekend $5,863,074, Average $2,253, Cume $18,285,511

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (Paramount Pictures/Participant Media) Week 6 [80 Theaters] Weekend $57,000 (4-day estimate $75,000), Average $712 (4-day Average $937, Cume $3,470,000

Menashe (A24) Week 6 [126 Theaters] Weekend $201,802 (4-day estimate: 272,123), Average $1,602 (4-day Average $2,160), Cume $1,321,097

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 10 [20 Theaters] Weekend $24,350, Average $1,218, Cume $1,588,705

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 11 [1,270 Theaters] Weekend $1,375,000 (4-day estimate: 1,750,111), Average $1,083 (4-day Average: 1,378), Cume $41,305,570

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 12 [18 Theaters] Weekend $24,000, Average $1,333, Cume $571,116

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [106 Theaters] Weekend $82,129, Average $775, Cume $5,909,837

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 14 [10 Theaters] Weekend $3,914, Average $391, Cume $388,874