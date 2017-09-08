Deadline’s Cocktails & Conversation panel series at the Toronto Film Festival continues at 11 AM ET Monday with Disobedience, the movie adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s novel about a woman who returns home to her orthodox Jewish community in London and rekindles a romance with her cousin’s wife. Sebastián Lelio directs Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.

The film is having its world premiere Sunday in the festival’s Special Presentations section.

Weisz, McAdams, Nivola and Lelio join Deadline’s AwardLine editor Joe Utichi for the conversation.

