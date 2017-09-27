Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Disobedience, Sebastián Lelio’s English-language debut that stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola and just bowed at the Toronto Film Festival.

Based on Naomi Alderman’s book, the film follows a woman (Weisz) as she returns from New York after the death of her estranged rabbi father to the Orthodox Jewish community in North London where she grew up. Once home, she stirs up controversy when she shows an interest in a childhood friend. Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz penned the screenplay.

Braven Films’ Frida Torresblanco, Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney and Weisz via her LC6 Productions are producers. Exec prodcuers are Rose Garnett and Daniel Battsek for Film4, Ben Browning and Glen Basner for FilmNation Entertainment, Andrew Lowe for Element, and Eric Laufer and Giovanna Randall.

Film4 developed the film and co-financed with FilmNation which is handling international sales. Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy struck the deal with WME Global and FilmNation on behalf of the filmmakers.