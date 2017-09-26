Actor-comedian Tone Bell is set to star in LD Entertainment’s Dog Days. Ken Marino directs the ensemble feature about people looking for more in life and relying on their furry friends for support. Bell steps into the role of Jimmy, a former NFL player-turned-TV host.

Bell is a regular on Netflix’s new cannabis-centric Chuck Lorre comedy Disjointed opposite Kathy Bates. He has been receiving positive reviews for his depiction of Carter, an Iraq War veteran suffering from PTSD. He previously starred in DJ Nash’s NBC comedy Truth Be Told as well as Bad Judge with Kate Walsh. He will shoot his one-hour comedy special early next year.

Dog Days is written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama. It is scheduled to start shooting in Los Angeles later this year. Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Jennifer Monore, and Scott Holroyd will produce.

Bell is repped by CAA, Black Box Management and Hansen Jacobsen.