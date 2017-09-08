Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 has made the Gru-vy leap past the $1B worldwide box office mark. With Thursday’s grosses, the Kyle Balda/Pierre Coffin-helmed pic has taken $741.4M at the international box office and $259.05M domestically. This is the second Universal title to cross the threshold this year after The Fate of the Furious, and the third of 2017, which is led by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

What’s more, DM3 is the only movie released during the summer period (Memorial Day-Labor Day) to cross $1B this year. Similarly, in 2016 only one title released in the corridor cracked $1B global, Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory. In 2015, there were two titles: Jurassic World and Minions — both from Universal.

In early August, DM3 propelled the series of four films (including Minions) to become the top-grossing animated franchise ever worldwide. It passed the Shrek stable of five pics (including Puss In Boots) to snatch the crown.

Also last month, the series passed the Ice Age franchise to become the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time at the international box office.

The eight releases from Chris Meledandri’s hit factory Illumination — Despicable Me, Hop, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Despicable Me 2, Minions, The Secret Life Of Pets, Sing and Despicable Me 3 — have grossed more than $5.7B worldwide.

DM3 is the animation studio’s second film to gross more than $1B and marks the first time an animated franchise has had two movies both cross that line. Universal points out DM3 is also Illumination’s third title to gross more than $900M, another feat that no other animation studio has ever accomplished.

Here are some more stats on DM3: It is now the sixth-highest-grossing animated film of all time worldwide, and the third-highest-grossing animated film ever internationally, behind only Frozen and Minions. At the global box office, the Steve Carrel/Kristen Wiig-voiced pic is the top animated film of 2017, and the third-highest-grossing film of any genre this year.

When it bowed in June, DM3 had the biggest opening day and weekend of all time for an animated film in China; and was No. 1 in North America and 62 international territories. It is the top animated title of all time in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Egypt and Venezuela.

Says Meledandri, “The enduring success of Despicable Me and Minions is a testament to the extraordinary talent of the team at Illumination and Illumination Mac Guff combined with the world’s greatest studio, Universal. Our passion for creating memorable experiences is on display in Despicable Me 3, and we thank fans for taking this chapter to a billion-dollar milestone.”

Adds Duncan Clark, President of Distribution, Universal Pictures International, “What Chris and his team at Illumination have been able to do with this franchise has been nothing short of amazing. Despicable Me has permeated deep into all cultures internationally, and these movies have become a destination for family audiences of all ages everywhere. That is a remarkable achievement by any standard.”

Next on Illumination’s slate is Dr Seuss’ The Grinch with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the titular character. It’s slated for release in November 2018. After that, The Secret Life Of Pets 2 pads in for June 2019 followed by Minions 2 in July 2020 and Sing 2 in December 2020.