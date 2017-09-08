Former Parenthood star Bonnie Bedelia is set for a key recurring role opposite Kiefer Sutherland in the second season of of ABC’s drama series Designated Survivor, from the Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios.

Bedelia will play Eva Booker, the President’s (Sutherland) mother-in-law. Eva was widowed 20 years ago, is fiercely devoted to her daughter (Natascha McElhone) and grandchildren, and is an unabashed fan of her son-in-law. She spent her working life as a secretary to a Department of Defense contracting officer. Her husband (Alex’s father) was a salesman.

Bedelia is known for her starring role as Camille Braverman on hit NBC series Parenthood. Her feature credits include Die Hard, Die Hard 2, Presumed Innocent, and Heart Like a Wheel, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Howard Entertainment.