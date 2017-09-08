Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films has acquired filmmaker Deon Taylor’s thriller Traffik for an April 27, 2018 wide release. Written and directed by Taylor, the film is about a young couple who travel on a romantic getaway to the mountains only to be terrorized by a vicious group of sex traffickers with whom they become locked in a desperate struggle for survival. It stars Paula Patton (Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol) and Omar Epps along with Laz Alonso (Detroit), Roselyn Sanchez (Rush Hour 2), Luke Goss (Blade II), Missi Pyle (Big Fish) and William Fichtner (Armageddon).

Traffik was produced by Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group, with producing partners Roxanne Avent and Robert F. Smith, along with Patton’s Third Eye Productions. The film’s executive producer is Mark Burg of Primary Wave Entertainment.

Codeblack recently released the Morgan Creek biopic about Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me. Another upcoming release includes 2 Minutes of Fame and a biopic of iconic 60’s activist Angela Davis. Hidden Empire Film Group, in association with Primary Wave Entertainment, just completed the psychological thriller Motivated Seller starring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid. Deon Taylor directed from a screenplay by David Loughery. The film was produced by Taylor, Mark Burg, Roxanne Avent and Brad Kaplan; David Guillod was the executive producer.

Taylor is repped by ICM Partners which sold the worldwide rights to Lionsgate on behalf of the filmmakers. Patton is repped by CAA and David Guillod at Primary Wave and Omar Epps is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.