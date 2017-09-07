EXCLUSIVE: Denis O’Hare, Michael Rispoli, and The Sopranos alum Vincent Pastore have come aboard the Joe Manganiello-starring indie film Stano. Three-time MLB All Star and World Champion Brian Wilson has also been cast in the film, which Raymond De Felitta is directing.

The film follows Sonny Stano (Manganiello) who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career and the love of his life.

O’Hare (American Horror Story) will play Officer Lonergan Sonny’s no no-nonsense parole officer. Rispoli (Pain & Gain) is Coach Hannis, Sonny’s coach before he went to prison who gives him a second chance at the game he loves. Pastore plays Cosmo, the local bartender. Wilson will portray Roger “the Assassin” Peterson, a relief pitcher sent down to the minors to fix his control issues.

Joe and Nick Manganiello’s production company 3:59 is producing the film with Bill Chartoff, Lynn Hendee, and Eric Fischer.

O’Hare is repped by Innovative Artist, Rispoli by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, and Pastore by Abrams Artist.