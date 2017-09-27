Will & Grace star Debra Messing insists she did not realize she was going on a program hosted by Megyn Kelly when she appeared with cast and creators of the returning NBC comedy on the debut of Megyn Kelly Today, and she regrets doing so.

The actress was responding to a perplexed commenter on her personal Instagram page, who asked, “Why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That’s a fail!”

“Honestly I didn’t now it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said ‘Today Show’ appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

But then again, she retweeted this from co-star Sean Hayes:

Debra Messing via Twitter

Messing presumably was referencing Kelly having brought a Will & Grace “superfan” on stage and asked, “Is it true you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will?” The cast laughed, and the fan took the high road, responding, “I looked at Will Truman and I’m like, ‘He has it made: lawyer, best apartment in New York City and gay? Come on – trifecta!’”

Kelly then said: “I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out.”

To the commenter’s point: Kelly formerly starred on Fox News Channel where, as HBO’s late-night host John Oliver pointed out the night before Kelly’s NBC debut, she’d made such remarks as:

Gay rights are more and more protected in this country; Christian beliefs and Christian rights, not so much.

Oliver’s Kelly segment also included such Megyn Kelly zingers as:

For all you kid watching at home, Santa is white;

Jesus was a white man too;

The New Black Panther Party out there saying we got to go kill some cracker babies;

Is President Obama playing the race card?

Last night’s Democratic debate found five presidential contenders suggesting black lives may have more value than all lives;

On Friday, cast members from Saturday Night Live are set to appear on Kelly’s NBC show. Depending on how it’s listed on those cast members’ itinerares, it could be interesting.