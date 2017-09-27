Prolific film and TV producer Debra Martin Chase has signed a multi-year first-look deal at Universal Television, where she will develop new projects for network, cable and streaming services via her Martin Chase Productions.

News of the deal follows the pilot production commitment at ABC for hot contemporary spy drama project Get Christie Love, based on the 1970s TV movie and series, which Chase executive produces with Power creator Courtney Kemp and Vin Diesel. The project, from Universal TV and Lionsgate TV, falls under Chase’s new Uni TV deal.

“After 20 years of fan-girling over the work of Debra Martin Chase, nothing gives me greater satisfaction than to woo her to Universal Television,” Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe said. “She is a consummate producer who brings a wealth of experience and talent to her work. We feel very lucky.”

Chase also has one-hour scripted dramedy White People Problems in the works at Universal Cable Productions and Bravo, which was set up prior to the Uni TV deal. Additionally, she is developing The Black Calhouns, a miniseries for ABC and ABC Signature based upon the book written by Gail Lumet Buckley, the daughter of Lena Horne, which chronicles her family’s story from the end of Reconstruction to the civil rights movement.

“I have known and admired Pearlena Igbokwe for many years,” said Chase. “I am thrilled to be working with her and her wonderfully talented team and to be a part of the exciting success that Universal Television is enjoying.”

Chase’s producing credits include The Princess Diaries and Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants films, the Lifetime TV movie Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B and the Brandy Norwood-starring series Zoe Ever After on BET.

Martin Chase Productions, which previously was based at ABC Studios, is repped by CAA and attorneys Nina Shaw and Laurie Megery.