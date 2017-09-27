Syfy has given a pilot order to Deadly Class, a drama series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, with The Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo executive producing. The adaptation, written by Remender and Miles Feldsott, was originally put in development in summer 2016 at Sony Pictures TV Studios, which will co-produce the pilot with Syfy sibling Universal Cable Prods.

Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

Deadly Class is a coming-of-age journey set against the backdrop of late-’80s counter culture. It follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied high school for assassins. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal.

Remender and Feldsott executive produce alongside the Russos and Mike Larocca from Russo Brothers Productions; Adam Targum (Banshee) of Chipmunk Hill, who will also be showrunner; and Lee Toland Krieger, who will also direct.

Deadly Class joins fellow Syfy pilots Nightflyers based on author George R.R. Martin’s novella, which will now go straight-to-series, and Tremors, based on the 1990 film of the same name with Kevin Bacon reprising his role. Syfy also has The Purge, a series based on the popular film franchise, which it is doing in collaboration with sibling USA Network.

Remender, Adam Targum and Krieger are repped by UTA. Remender is also repped by Katz Golden Rosenman.