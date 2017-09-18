Modeled after Deadline’s successful The Contenders event in Los Angeles, the inaugural The Contenders London has been set to take place October 6 in the British capital. The all-day affair will showcase top awards prospects of the film season at BAFTA’s 195 Piccadilly headquarters.

The proceedings will feature clips and onstage discussions with actors, directors, producers, writers and others who are part of the filmmaking process. Awards season is more international than ever, with hundreds of AMPAS and guild voters based in London alongside and intersecting with the BAFTA membership. Think of it as a one-stop shop for voters to hear the backstory of how the films got made from those who made them.

Distributors and films include Annapurna Pictures (Detroit), 20th Century Fox (Logan, War for The Planet of the Apes), Amazon Studios (Last Flag Flying, Wonderstruck), Focus Features (Darkest Hour, Victoria and Abdul), Netflix (The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Mudbound), Walt Disney Pictures (Beauty And The Beast), FilmRise/Bulldog Films (Marjorie Prime) and Fox Searchlight with titles to be announced shortly.

Deadline’s Co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr, International Editor Nancy Tartaglione, AwardsLine Editor Joe Utichi and Diana Lodderhose will moderate panels throughout the day, which includes breakfast, lunch and a post-event reception sponsored by Netflix.

Deadline produces invite-only The Contenders independently and not in conjunction with the academies.