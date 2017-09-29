The major Hollywood studios’ growing dependency on R-rated movies as evidenced by It, Mother! and The Kingsman sequel points up a potential need to revise the ratings code, we suggest in the The Deadline Podcast with special guest Deadline co-editor-in-chief Mike Fleming Jr.

Deadpool’s release two years ago (sequel forthcoming) was a reminder that “hard R”-rated movies found a wider audience than most pictures of that genre used to reach. In the 1960s, Jack Valenti re-structured the ratings criteria in recognition of a changing culture and abolished the X-rating, but many insiders argue that filmgoers are changing yet again and hence the ratings board needs to consider code modifications reflecting that transformation.

Listen here: