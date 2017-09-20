Bryant Tardy (Logan) is set for a series-regular role opposite Amy Brenneman, Lily Rabe and Enrique Murciano in Deadlier Than the Male (working title), TNT’s drama pilot produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

Written by Harriet Warner, Deadlier Than The Male follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and Mary, a grieving mother (Brenneman) obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Tardy will play Jay. Damaged but still charmingly optimistic, Jay is Jess’ best friend at the group home where they live, St. Jerome.

Tardy was most recently seen as Bobby in Fox’s Logan opposite Hugh Jackman. He’s also recurred on The Odd Couple, and guest starred on Disney’s Austin & Ally and SundanceTV’s Hap & Leonard. He’s repped by Clear Talent Group South, Artistic Endeavors and attorney Scott Whitehead.