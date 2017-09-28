Saturday Night Live‘s David S. Pumpkins — the bizarre Tom Hanks character that went viral last year — is returning to NBC for a Halloween-themed animated half-hour special.

Set for Saturday, October 28 at 11:30 PM ET/PT, The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special is based on the popular “Haunted Elevator” sketch from the October 22, 2016 SNL episode. The sketch featured a pumpkin-suited Hanks as mystery man David S. Pumpkins, on an elevator with two skeleton-dressed dancers played by Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan.

Also voicing characters will be Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and sketch creators Day, Moynihan and SNL writer Streeter Seidell.

NBC

“It’s scary how quickly the original SNL sketch caught on, and we’re thrilled that Tom Hanks is back to keep the fun going,” said George Cheeks, President, Business Operations and Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment and Universal Television.

Hanks will appear on camera at the beginning of the half-hour, as well as voice the animated character.

Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.

Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. Day, Seidell and Moynihan will write and produce. Lorne Michaels will executive produce.

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios.