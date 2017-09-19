David A. Goodman, running unopposed, has been elected president of the WGA West, and Marjorie David, also running unopposed, has been elected vice president. Goodman got 1,952 votes, but David actually out-polled him, receiving 1,962 votes. Goodman succeeds Howard Rodman as president.

In the only contested officer race, Aaron Mendelsohn was elected secretary-treasurer, with 1,322, handily defeating board member Carleton Eastlake, who got 663 votes.

John August was the highest vote-getter in the race for nine seats on the board of directors. He got 1,634 votes, followed by Nicole Yorkin (1,561), incumbent Andrea Berloff (inc.) (1,510), incumbent Meredith Stiehm (1,436), Angelina Burnett (1,337), incumbent Luvh Rakhe (1,337), Michele Mulroney (1,284), incumbent Zak Penn (1,172), and Patti Carr (1,096). The top eight vote-getters were elected to two-year terms, and Carr, finishing ninth, was elected to a one-year term to fill the vacancy created by David’s election as vice president. Spiro Skentzos with 920 votes and Francesca Butler with 734 finished out of the money.