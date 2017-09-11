Dave Chappelle won his first Emmy Award – Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – for making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the NBC late-night franchise’s first post-election edition. Chappelle won the statuette in a field that included two other SNL hosts: Tom Hanks and Lin Manuel.

Saturday Night Live‘s Chappelle-hosted November 12 edition also delivered the franchise’s season high in adults 18-49 and total viewers, and the show’s highest 18-49 rating since 2013.

North Carolina viewers who watch the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on FXX will be at something of a disadvantage when it comes to this award, having not been able to experience Chappelle’s performance. North Carolina NBC affiliate WRAL-TV bleeped Chappelle repeatedly during his opening monologue and other sketches, including the very funny Walking Dead parody. In a statement, the station sniffed it “has a station obscenity, decency and profanity policy that outlines 10 specific words that will not be broadcast on our air.” Chappelle used two of those words – on nine different occasions.

Chappelle later apologized for the opening monologue, saying he “f*cked up.” Not for the language. Chappelle apologized for having told SNL’s viewers they should give the Celebrity Apprentice star turned new President of the United States a chance.