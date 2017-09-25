Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men), James D’Arcy (Marvel’s Agent Carter) and Thierry Frémont (Juste un regard) round out the cast of Das Boot, as filming begins on the Bavaria Fernsehproduktion, Sky Deutschland and Sonar Entertainment co-production. The series is shooting in Prague, La Rochelle, Malta and Munich.

The four join an international cast including Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), August Wittgenstein (The Crown), Rainer Bock (Inglourious Basterds), Rick Okon (Tatort), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Leonard Scheicher (Finsterworld), Robert Stadlober (Summer Storm), Franz Dinda (The Cloud) and Stefan Konarske (The Young Karl Marx).

Das Boot starts in autumn 1942, as U-boat warfare becomes increasingly brutal. While a very young crew put out to sea on a dangerous combat patrol, the Résistance rises in the U-boat port of La Rochelle.

The eight-episode event series is inspired by the Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated film by Wolfgang Petersen and Lothar-Günther Buchheim’s bestselling novel of the same name. It’s set to premiere at the end of 2018 in Sky territories Germany, Austria, Italy, UK and Ireland. Co-production partner Sonar Entertainment will handle international distribution in the rest of the world.

Moritz Polter (Spotless, Crossing Lines), Oliver Vogel (Dengler, SOKO Stuttgart) and Jan S. Kaiser (Hotel Lux, Brecht) for Bavaria Fernsehproduktion; Marcus Ammon and Frank Jastfelder for Sky; and Jenna Santoianni (Taboo, The Shannara Chronicles) for Sonar Entertainment.