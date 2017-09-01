There will be no Season 4 for Syfy’s Dark Matter. Co-creator Joseph Mallozzi confirmed the cancellation in a blog post Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the news. Syfy has cancelled Dark Matter after three seasons,” Mallozzi wrote. “To say that I’m incredibly disappointed would be an understatement. I’ll save my comments and field your questions in a future blog entry. For today, I just want to extend a heartfelt thanks to my amazing crew, my wonderful cast, and to all of you, our incredible fans. You all deserved better.”

Based on the graphic novel created by Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, Dark Matter centered on members of an intergalactic crew who awaken on a derelict spaceship with no memories of who they are or how they got there. After the EOS 7 space station is destroyed, the survivors fight to stay alive and find the rest of their crew.

The series featured Melissa O’Neil, Anthony Lemke, Alex Mallari Jr. and Jodelle Ferland with Roger Cross and Zoie Palmer. Jay Firestone, Mallozzi and Paul Mullie executive produced.

The cancellation was reported first by Spoiler TV.