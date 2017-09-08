Lotus Entertainment has acquired international sales rights to Beast Of Burden, the drama that stars Daniel Radcliffe, Pablo Schreiber and Grace Gummer. It will offer up a promo to prospective buyers Sunday at the Toronto Film Festival. Swedish director Jesper Ganslandt is directing Adam Hoelzel’s script that centers on a pilot (Radcliffe) running drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Entertainment One already holds U.S. rights.

Benedict Cumberbatch has been tapped to star in Gypsy Boy, a film adaptation based on Mikey Walsh’s two best-selling memoirs about his growing up in England’s Romany community in the 1980s and ’90s. Morgan Matthews (X+Y) will direct James Graham’s adaptation, and the project is set to go before cameras in summer 2018, and Protagonist Pictures is introducing it to buyers in Toronto. BBC FIlms is financing.