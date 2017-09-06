Dancing with the Stars unveiled cast for its 25th season Wednesday on Good Morning America.

It includes Pretty Little Liars and Malcolm in the Middle alums Sasha Pieterse and Frankie Muniz, respectively, along with Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran, former NFL star Terrell Owens, ’80s pop star Debbie Gibson, reality star and pro wrestler Nikki Bella, and former NBA star and coach Derek Fisher.

Rounding out the cast are Grease Live!‘s Jordan Fisher, Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott, violinist Lindsey Stirling and former Paralympian and ESPN personality Victoria Arlen.



Dancing With The Stars Season 25 premieres Monday, September 18 at 8 PM EDT on ABC.

Complete cast list and pairings are below:

• Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

• Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

• Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

• Drew Scott with Emma Slater

• Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

• Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

• Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

• Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

• Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

• Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

• Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

• Vanessa Lachey with Maks Chmerkovskiy

• Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy