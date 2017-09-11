Lifetime has set its unscripted fall premiere dates, including new episodes of Dance Moms featuring Cheryl Burke, and Abby’s Last Dance special, filmed before former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller began her year-long prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

Lifetime

Dance Moms featuring Cheryl Burke premieres Tuesday, October 17 at 9 PM EST/PST. In the new episodes pro dancer Burke steps in to work with the girls. The series is currently airing with rotating choreographers in Miller’s absence. In Abby’s Last Dance special, Miller looks back at old clips from the show and “explains the method behind her madness,” according to Lifetime. Abby’s Last Dance premieres Tuesday, November 7 at 10 PM EST/PST following Chloe & Christi’s Encore special at 9 PM EST/PST, in which the mother/daughter duo relive the past and explain to fans what was going on behind the scenes, then and now as Chloe returns to the competitive dance world.

Michel’le: Still Standing one-night special premieres Sunday, October 22 at 10 PM ET/PT. It follows a special re-airing of Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le at 8 PM ET/PT. In the sit-down special, Michel’le opens up to host Wendy Williams on how her life has changed since the movie premiered, her relationship with her kids and ex’s, the new direction of her career, and her current connection with her fans. It also features never-before-seen footage of moments with her family and friends.

Other premiere dates include American Beauty Star, Lifetime’s new competition series, hosted and executive produced by Adriana Lima, in which 12 hair or make up mavens must become beauty directors, responsible for creating the overall look of their models. It debuts Thursday, September 21 at 10:30 PM ET/PT.

Livin’ Large one-night marathon special premieres Friday, September 22 at 9 PM ET/PT. It follows the adventures of the hilarious, fun-loving, self-accepting members of the Stepney Family as they pursue their dreams and navigate a world designed for thinner people.

And, the new season of Little Women: Dallas premieres Wednesday, October 4 at 9 PM EST/PST. The ladies have survived settling into a new city and now they are poised to take on the Dallas scene and make the most out of their messes. They’ve separated into two distinct cliques and drama is brewing.