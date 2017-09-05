EXCLUSIVE: 30WEST is the official name of the venture that Dan Friedkin and Micah Green formed in April, the one that compelled Green to leave his post as co-head of the CAA Finance and Sales Group. 30WEST already has offices in Los Angeles and New York, and is providing capital and strategic guidance to ambitious creative projects and forward-thinking companies operating in different areas of pop culture.

The service is working with filmmakers to guide each stage of creative packaging, providing direct capital investment for production, sales, distribution and licensing in order to maximize production quality and audience reach. According to the company, it has cultivated a network of partners across agency, management, capital and distribution to ensure that worthwhile projects and businesses receive the attention, momentum and resources required to succeed. The company also will handle third-party capital sourcing and syndication, as it incubates new businesses in and outside of filmed entertainment.

The New York office is run by Dan Steinman, Green’s former CAA colleague who in May left his post as Black Bear Pictures co-president and COO. Steinman is co-leading its media investment practice. Friedkin and Green hired Tristen Tuckfield, Adam Paulsen and Katie Anderson during Cannes, with more hires to come.

The company is a division of The Friedkin Group, a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies led by chairman/CEO Friedkin, who is the co-founder and principal with partner Bradley Thomas in Imperative Entertainment. That company has gotten off to a fast start in films. It produced and wrapped All The Money In The World, a Ridley Scott-directed thriller chronicling the 1973 kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III. Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg star in a film that will be released this Christmas. 30WEST arranged the financing for the film, which Sony will release.

As Deadline revealed exclusively last April, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio aligned themselves on Imperative’s follow-up project: an Eric Roth-scripted ’s adaptation of the David Grann book Killers Of The Flower Moon, which Imperative acquired in ferocious bidding for $5 million.