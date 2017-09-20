Now that The Leftovers is done, Damon Lindelof is ready to tackle another HBO series with an adaptation of Watchmen. Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series is headed to television with Lindelof at the helm. The Lost co-creator posted a photo on Instagram of a trophy with the inscription “In Gratitude” atop of a writer’s room table with the caption “Day One,” teasing the start of the project.

Day One. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Fans will immediately recognize the inscription and its meaning from the comic which was adapted into a feature film in 2009 by Zack Snyder.

A dark satirical and dystopian take on the superhero genre, the film is set in an alternate history in the year 1985 at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union. It revolves around a group of mostly retired American superheroes who investigate the murder of one of their own and in the process uncover a conspiracy that could change the course of history as we know it. The item in the photo is a presumably a replica of the retirement trophy given to the character of the superhero Nite Owl who was played by Patrick Wilson in the film.