Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle, Netflix and IMG are teaming on musical drama The Eddy. To be shot in France, the eight-part series is written by Jack Thorne. Chazelle will executive produce and direct two of the episodes. Alan Poul (Six Feet Under) will also executive produce.

The Netflix original will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic. Set in contemporary Paris, it revolves around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.

Original music will be penned by Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill,” Michael Jackson’s “Bad”).

Chazelle — who is of French heritage and speaks French — says, “I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix.“

The series will be produced by Fifty Fathoms whose Patrick Spence and Katie Swinden will executive produce along with Chazelle, Thorne, Poul and Ballard.