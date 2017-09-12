After delays due to Hurricane Irma hitting Florida, Nielsen has ratings results for Sunday Night Football (8.0/26), Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville (2.3/8) and the 2018 Miss America Competition (1.2/4). And if you are NBC and the NFL, the fast affiliates that have just come out will feel like a touchdown.

Even though the clash between the winning Dallas Cowboys 19-3 over the New York Giants was only up 7% among adults 18-49 over the early numbers for the September 11, 2016 official kickoff of SNF, a rise is good news for a league and a network hit by declining numbers last year. That good news comes with even more sunshine for all concerned after the September 7 start of the 2017-2018 season took a ratings and viewership slam from 2016. It also comes with portions on the nation not tuning in this year due to the extreme weather hitting the Sunshine State and others, as well as preemptions all over the country for Irma coverage.

With that in mind, Sunday’s Cowboys and Giants big market match-up is currently up almost a million viewers over last year’s SNF start in non-adjusted numbers with an audience of 21.56 million. Those numbers will likely see significant changes when the final numbers come in.

The 2016 SNF opener between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals went on to score a total viewership of 23.1 million and an 8.4/27 rating in the key demo. Right now, as it will surely in the final numbers, NBC is winning Sunday with a 6.5/22 and 17.73 million viewers.

Maybe likely also to see adjusts is the preview debut of The Orville, which followed a NFL double-header on Fox on Sunday. Touted by Fox as the best drama premiere with the exception of 24: Legacy’s post Super Bowl debut, since This Is Us’ 2.8/10 on September 20 last year, the sci-fi show was down a tenth from the comparable start of Son Of Zorn back on September 11, 2016. Of note, semi-animated comedy Son of Zorn’s demo numbers did not change from fast affiliates to final numbers last fall. Viewershipwise, the initial airing of The Orville snagged an audience of 7.32 million, up 19% from the sets of eyeballs Zorn pulled in.

Steady was the direction for Miss America this year.

As contestants were peppered with questions about Donald Trump, the win by Miss South Dakota Cara Mund, the annual pageant dipped 8% from last year in the key demo and 11% in total viewers to 5.6 million.

With more primetime Trump talk, the much hyped Steve Bannon sit down with Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes (1.1/4) gave the news mag show a nice 57% demo lift over its last original However, for Big Brother (1.9/7) the uptick wasn’t as dramatic with the reality show rising 12% among adults 18-49 over last week.

We will update with more numbers and September 11 ratings when we get them.