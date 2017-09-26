NFL players kneeling during the national anthem is a movement that is gaining momentum, and it isn’t going away any time soon. The latest team to join the ranks of kneelers is “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys. The team’s Twitter account posted a pic of its influential owner Jerry Jones and the players taking a knee and linking arms during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before their against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, AZ.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals arranged for an American flag to be carried out by members of the military to cover the field while American Idol alumna Jordin Sparks sang the national anthem. None of the Cardinals was seen taking a knee.