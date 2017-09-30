What players will do during the national anthem this week has become as big a part of NFL games as who will win. Today, a key player from the Dallas Cowboys said his team will stand with hands over hearts, while the New Orleans Saints quarterback indicated they will kneel as a team before the anthem and then stand together during the song.

A report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram quotes Dallas receiver Dez Bryant saying the team will not be doing any more anthem demonstrations, and claimed taking a knee last Monday was about President Donald Trump’s rip of NFL players. Trump said at an Alabama rally that kneeling players should be fired, sparking a league-wide protest last week. The Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams at home this week.

Veteran Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his team’s plans in a tweet. The Saints travel to London’s Wembley Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 29, 2017