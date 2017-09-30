What players will do during the national anthem this week has become as big a part of NFL games as who will win. Today, a key player from the Dallas Cowboys said his team will stand with hands over hearts, while the New Orleans Saints quarterback indicated they will kneel as a team before the anthem and then stand together during the song.

A report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram quotes Dallas receiver Dez Bryant saying the team will not be doing any more anthem demonstrations, and claimed taking a knee last Monday was about President Donald Trump’s rip of NFL players. Trump said at an Alabama rally that kneeling players should be fired, sparking a league-wide protest last week. The Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams at home this week.

Veteran Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his team’s plans in a tweet. The Saints travel to London’s Wembley Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both stood with locked arms for the anthem, and other teams are reportedly formulating plans on what they will do in their upcoming games.