What players will do during the national anthem this week has become as big a part of NFL games as who will win. Today, a key player from the Dallas Cowboys said his team will stand with hands over hearts, while the New Orleans Saints quarterback indicated they will kneel as a team before the anthem and then stand together during the song.
A report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram quotes Dallas receiver Dez Bryant saying the team will not be doing any more anthem demonstrations, and claimed taking a knee last Monday was about President Donald Trump’s rip of NFL players. Trump said at an Alabama rally that kneeling players should be fired, sparking a league-wide protest last week. The Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams at home this week.